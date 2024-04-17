Police investigating shooting, 18-wheeler clipping school bus in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate incidents, including a shooting and a hit-and-run.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night on Irish Bend Road, where someone shot at a vehicle as a person traveled down the road. No one was injured as a result.

Additionally, the administration of Glencoe Charter School complained earlier that day of an 18-wheeler clipped a bus with students inside at the intersection of Cypremort Road and Highway 83. The 18-wheeler did not stop after the contact. There were no injuries in this incident, either.

If anyone has any information on either one of these incidents, please contact the SMPSO by calling 337-828-1960 or by sending a tip on their website at www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips.