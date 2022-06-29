Police investigating reported gunfire outside Hooters in Baton Rouge

File photo via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt.

Officers did not immediately say what led to the gunfire, but witnesses reported seeing a confrontation in the parking lot moments before shots were heard.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.