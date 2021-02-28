74°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating dead body found in dumpster on Bard Avenue
BATON ROUGE - BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a body found on the 11000 block of Bard Ave. Sunday morning.
Authorities say a caller reported a body found and when police arrived at the scene, they discovered a corpse in a dumpster around 7:40 a.m.
The cause of death and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG to receive largest Pfizer vaccine shipment this week
-
Firefighters battle blazing house fire on Terrace Avenue
-
State wrestling tournament gives downtown BR a boost in business
-
FDA approves emergency use of single-shot COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
-
Local leaders, organizations bring vaccination site to North Baton Rouge