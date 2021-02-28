Police investigating dead body found in dumpster on Bard Avenue

BATON ROUGE - BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a body found on the 11000 block of Bard Ave. Sunday morning.

Authorities say a caller reported a body found and when police arrived at the scene, they discovered a corpse in a dumpster around 7:40 a.m.

The cause of death and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).