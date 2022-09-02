89°
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus

Friday, September 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation.

Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child, prompting the victim to run to a nearby home for help.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was looking into the incident but would not respond to WBRZ's requests for further information all day Friday.

