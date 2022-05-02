80°
Police investigating body found on North Harrell's Ferry

Monday, May 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a decomposing body found on North Harrell's Ferry. 

The investigation began Monday afternoon. The area around the 11700 block of North Harrell's Ferry was closed off for police activity.

No further information was available.

