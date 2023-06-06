Police investigating beating death of 63-year-old on North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for information regarding a homicide on North Foster Drive after a man died from injuries he received in an assault three days prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers are investigating the death of Hosea Jackson, 63. Jackson was assaulted on North Foster Drive on June 1 and was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries on Sunday.

Jackson's death was ruled a homicide due to the injuries to his head and neck.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.