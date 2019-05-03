80°
Police identify woman killed on Airline Highway Friday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. Police said Falon Raynard, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. A BRPD spokesperson said Raynard was trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Part of Airline Highway was closed after the crash. Around 8:20 a.m., crews had the roadway back open. 

The crash remains under investigation.

