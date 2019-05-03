80°
Police identify woman killed on Airline Highway Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian.
The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. Police said Falon Raynard, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. A BRPD spokesperson said Raynard was trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck.
Part of Airline Highway was closed after the crash. Around 8:20 a.m., crews had the roadway back open.
All lanes are open US 61 South at Prescott Rd following an earlier accident near Victoria Dr that has cleared. Congestion has reached Evangeline.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 3, 2019
The crash remains under investigation.
