Police identify woman killed on Airline Highway Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. Police said Falon Raynard, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. A BRPD spokesperson said Raynard was trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Part of Airline Highway was closed after the crash. Around 8:20 a.m., crews had the roadway back open.

All lanes are open US 61 South at Prescott Rd following an earlier accident near Victoria Dr that has cleared. Congestion has reached Evangeline. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 3, 2019

The crash remains under investigation.