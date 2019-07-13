73°
Police help driver who flipped on I-10, find cocaine in his car

52 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 5:51 PM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - State police say a man who flipped on a slippery stretch of I-10 amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry Saturday was arrested after they found illegal drugs in his car.

The crash happened mid-afternoon on I-10 near Highland Road. State police say they arrived to find the driver, 24-year-old Miguel Garcia-Aguilar, seemingly uninjured.

Further investigation revealed that Garcia-Aguilar was intoxicated and carrying multiple baggies of cocaine at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of DWI and possession of cocaine.

