Police help driver who flipped on I-10, find cocaine in his car

BATON ROUGE - State police say a man who flipped on a slippery stretch of I-10 amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry Saturday was arrested after they found illegal drugs in his car.

The crash happened mid-afternoon on I-10 near Highland Road. State police say they arrived to find the driver, 24-year-old Miguel Garcia-Aguilar, seemingly uninjured.

Further investigation revealed that Garcia-Aguilar was intoxicated and carrying multiple baggies of cocaine at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of DWI and possession of cocaine.