Police: Driver missing after falling into Lake Pontchartrain, U.S. coast guard assists in search

SLIDELL- Louisiana State Police say a driver is missing following a Thursday night crash on I-10 East's Twin Span bridge in St. Tammany Parish.

According to state police, the driver of a Dodge Pickup and the driver of a Mercedes had recently been involved in a crash and had each pulled over to the interstate's shoulder, near mile marker 259.

As they were standing on the shoulder, a Chevrolet Cruz driven by 47-year-old Louis Picolo rear-ended the Dodge Pickup.

The impact was so powerful it caused the driver of the pickup to fall over the bridge rail and into the lake.

As of this morning, the driver is still missing.

Tammany Sherriff’s Office Marine Division and the U.S. Coast Guard have been conducting a search of the area.

Police say the identity of the missing driver has yet to be confirmed.

Impairment is unknown and Picolo was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Picolo and it will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for scientific analysis.

The crash is still under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the St Tammany District Attorney’s Office.