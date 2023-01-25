50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest suspect in woman's murder on Plank Road

1 year 11 months 4 days ago Friday, February 19 2021 Feb 19, 2021 February 19, 2021 7:27 PM February 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in the killing of a woman found dead on Plank Road last week.

The shooting was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on Plank Road near Cannon Street. Police identified the victim as Dakayla Bailey, 31. 

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Terica Scott. Scott was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Police said an anonymous tip led to Scott's arrest. 

Trending News

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days