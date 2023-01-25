Police arrest suspect in woman's murder on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in the killing of a woman found dead on Plank Road last week.

The shooting was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on Plank Road near Cannon Street. Police identified the victim as Dakayla Bailey, 31.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Terica Scott. Scott was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said an anonymous tip led to Scott's arrest.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.