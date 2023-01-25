50°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest suspect in woman's murder on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in the killing of a woman found dead on Plank Road last week.
The shooting was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on Plank Road near Cannon Street. Police identified the victim as Dakayla Bailey, 31.
On Friday, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Terica Scott. Scott was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Police said an anonymous tip led to Scott's arrest.
Trending News
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Raw video: Piles of debris left behind after strong winds in Pointe...
-
City of Plaquemine affected by major outage; crews working 'around the clock'...
-
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else...
-
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored...