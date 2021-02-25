67°
Police arrest suspect in Tigerland double murder
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday in a pair of killings that happened at a Tigerland apartment late last month.
The shooting was first reported around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 23 on Earl Gros Avenue. There, police found the two victims, 33-year-old Fredrick Hollins and 26-year-old Laquincia Jackson, shot to death.
Police announced the arrest of Brian Lavergne, 33, Tuesday on two charges of first-degree murder.
No other details surrounding the case were immediately available.
