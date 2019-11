Police: 18-year-old seriously hurt in Downtown East shooting

BATON ROUGE - A teen was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Government Street Monday morning.

BRPD confirmed it was called to Government Street just east of I-110 before 11 a.m. Monday. Multiple police units were spotted outside a convenience store.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.