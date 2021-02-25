Police: 13-year-old girl knowingly brought drug-laced snacks to school, fed them to students

BAKER - Officers were called to a school campus in East Baton Rouge after several children reportedly fell ill from eating food laced with drugs.

The Baker Police Department confirmed officers responded to Advantage Charter Academy after a 13-year-old girl brought the drug-infused edibles to campus. Police said the drugs were cooked into Rice Krispie treats.

Police Chief Carl Dunn said it's believed the girl knew the food contained drugs when she gave them to four other students. Authorities are still investigating where she got the snacks.

Paramedics were contacted after the students started hyperventilating, hallucinating and panicking. Three of them were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The school released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it was investigating what happened.

"We have no higher priority than the health and safety of our students. After the incident that occurred on our school’s campus this afternoon requiring a response by emergency personnel, school leaders immediately began an investigation. Student privacy rights prevent me from sharing specific details," school spokesperson Jessica Meldrum said in a statement.

According to the Advantage Charter's website, it teaches students in grades K-8.