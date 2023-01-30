67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pointe Coupee deputies searching Livonia field for man with active warrants

Monday, January 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the ground in Livonia, searching a field for a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane. Officers realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby. 

Pointe Coupee deputies, Livonia officers, State Police, the Angola Search Team and firefighters are working to capture the suspect. 

Anyone in the area should call (225) 694-3737 if they see the suspect. 

