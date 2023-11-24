56°
Plaquemine mayor recovering after off-roading accident
PLAQUEMINE - Mayor Ed. Reeves Jr. is recovering after he was hurt Friday morning while off-roading on a hunting excursion.
The City of Plaquemine said Reeves was on a 4-wheeler when he struck a large hole and the vehicle flipped, landing on top of him.
The incident left the mayor with a broken collarbone, ribs and leg/ankle, according to a post on the city's social media account, which noted that Reeves will be in the hospital for a few days.
"He is expected to make a full recovery," the post reads. "We ask that you keep him in your prayers."
Reeves has been the mayor of Plaquemine since January 2017. He previously served as a member of the Iberville Parish Council and on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.
