Parish-by-parish look shows damage path from WBR to Livingston-Ascension border

Here's a parish-by-parish look of the worst from Monday's severe thunderstorms:

ASSUMPTION: No reports of storm damage.

ASCENSION: Trees fell into homes and across roads in the Prairieville area.

EAST BATON ROUGE: About 15,000 homes and businesses were without power a day after the storms swept through. Winds reached 60 mph or higher at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and at Tiger Stadium. Damage was reported to a church on Scenic Highway and homes in Baker and in the Woodlawn area. Hail measuring 1 inch in diameter fell in Westminster.

EAST FELICIANA: No reports of damage.

IBERVILLE: Damage to roofs and carports was reported in the Grosse Tete area. Trees were down along La. 77 south of Grosse Tete. Power remained out for about 30 percent of Iberville Parish, mostly in its northern regions near I-10. La. 975 from Whiskey Bay northward to U.S. 190 was closed because trees had fallen into power lines.

LIVINGSTON: Damage was concentrated in a region south of Walker, with trees down in several neighborhoods and along several rural roads. About 5,000 utility customers were without power Monday night; the number was fewer than 1,000 Tuesday afternoon.

POINTE COUPEE: For the second time this spring, strong storms knocked out power to much of the parish. Outage monitoring services estimated that 60 percent of the parish was without electrical service. The National Weather Service said a wind gust of 63 mph was measured at Erwinville's community center.

ST. HELENA: No reports of storm damage.

ST. JAMES: No reports of storm damage.

ST. MARY: No reports of storm damage.

TANGIPAHOA: No reports of major damage. A tornado warning was issued for an area south of Ponchatoula but the storm quickly moved over Lake Pontchartrain.

WEST BATON ROUGE: A pregnant woman and her unborn child died when a tree fell onto their home east of Erwinville. Trees were downed across the parish, including along Interstate 10 west of Lobdell.

WEST FELICIANA: No reports of storm damage.