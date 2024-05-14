Addis opening Civic Center as cooling station to residents still without power following storms

ADDIS — The town of Addis has opened its Civic Center on Harris Avenue as a cooling station for residents without power following Monday's severe weather that left nearly 26,000 without power across the capital area.

The West Baton Rouge town is in contact with Entergy to get power restored and scout crews are assessing damage, representatives from the town said.

Addis has made arrangements to go and pump down sewer tanks in West River Subdivision, the statement continues.

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy has not provided an update for restoration for power in the town.