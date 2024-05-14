86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis opening Civic Center as cooling station to residents still without power following storms

57 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 May 14, 2024 3:25 PM May 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — The town of Addis has opened its Civic Center on Harris Avenue as a cooling station for residents without power following Monday's severe weather that left nearly 26,000 without power across the capital area.

The West Baton Rouge town is in contact with Entergy to get power restored and scout crews are assessing damage, representatives from the town said.

Addis has made arrangements to go and pump down sewer tanks in West River Subdivision, the statement continues.

Trending News

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy has not provided an update for restoration for power in the town.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days