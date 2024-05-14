NBA Youngboy's hearing on drug and gun possession charges postponed until Thursday

Herald Journal photo

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah judge on Tuesday canceled a video-based preliminary hearing concerning gun and drug charges against Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy and said he wanted the performer in the courtroom when it occurs Thursday.

Online court records gave no reason for the cancellation. The court left in place a no-bail order that had been in place since the rapper was booked into the Weber County Jail last Friday.

The performer, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, faces one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person and two counts of manufacturing or distributing controlled substances with a false license in Weber County. The weapons count is a second degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and the drug charges are Class A misdemeanors punishable by a year in jail or less.

Before arriving in Weber County last week, Gaulden had been held on 47 drug-related counts in Cache County. He was freed on a $100,000 bond there last week.

And Gaulden, 24, also faces a federal gun charge in Baton Rouge. Federal officials in Louisiana say they want Gaulden returned to Louisiana if the Utah courts cut him loose. He's set for trial in federal court in July.

In Cache County Court, Gaulden was accused in April of posing as a doctor to obtain a codeine-laden cough suppressant that is often abused, including from Cache County pharmacies. An investigator said Gaulden's Louisiana accent helped give him away.

The Weber County charges are separate. Gaulden was out on pre-trial release ahead of his Louisiana trial and was living in Weber County when deputies and others swooped into his home in an early morning raid April 16.

A Weber County judge also lodged a "failure to appear on citation" warrant against Gaulden on April 30 but waived it on Monday, three days after Gaulden entered the Weber County lockup. At the time the warrant was issued, Gaulden was in the Cache County Jail 37 miles away.

Gaulden's video arraignment had been set for Tuesday morning, but after it was canceled the court told the sheriff, "Bring before the court IN PERSON on 05/16/24 at 2 pm for decision to prelim with Judge (Joseph) Bean."