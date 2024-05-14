Governor advised residents to stay vigilant, pay attention to alerts following Monday's severe weather

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry urged residents to remain vigilant and stay informed to local weather alerts in a Tuesday press conference addressing Monday night's severe storms that left thousands without power and multiple schools and roads closed.

In total, 16 parishes were affected by the severe weather, and at its peak, there were 160,000 power outages reported.

"This was a very quick-moving system," officials said.

Landry said the administration is working to get resources to the parishes in the most need.

In the lead up to Landry's press conference, GOHSEP announced preliminary plans to address the widespread outages in the capital areas, as well as multiple tornadoes that touched down in southwest Louisiana.

The National Weather Service is also set to conduct a storm survey in Pointe Coupee Parish to determine if the damage in the parish was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

GOHSEP is currently in contact with local emergency services as efforts continue to restore power in affected areas.

“GOHSEP’s regional coordinators and operations team were working with our local partners as the storms intensified. That work now continues with the ongoing recovery efforts,” said GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux. “Our thoughts this morning are with the families of the two victims who died as a result of the storms. We will use the damage reports from our local partners to determine a recovery path going forward. We urge the public to follow the messaging from local officials and please use caution if operating generators or other power equipment during cleanup from the storms.”