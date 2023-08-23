Planning to sue over controversial 'Day of Hope' event, attorneys send demand letter to EBR superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing the families of multiple students have sent a letter to East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse seeking documents related to the school district's controversial "Day of Hope" trip.

The notice, known as a demand letter, is to notify a potential legal defendant of an intention to take legal action and for the defendant to retain specific records.

In this case, the demand letter is asking the district to identify and present records related to the 2022 "Day of Hope" event, which some parents claim was a violation of civil rights.

The letter, addressed to Dr. Narcisse, claims that participating students were discriminated against because of their gender and subjected to "inappropriate discussions and religious proselytizing."

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

At the time, "Day of Hope" was presented as a college and career fair field trip. Put on by the religious group 29:11 Ministries, it was held at a church and had heavy religious overtones with discussions about abstinence and rape, some participants have complained.

According to documents, EBR schools agreed to pay 29:11 Ministries $9,800 - just shy of the $10,000 threshold which would have required approval from the school board.

WBRZ has reached out to the school board and Dr. Narcisse for comment. This story will be updated with any new developments.