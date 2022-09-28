72°
'Day of Hope' cost school system only $200 less than amount required for school board approval

1 day 1 hour 25 minutes ago Tuesday, September 27 2022
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of students, parents and teachers have alleged everything from civil rights violations to federal law breaking during a school sanctioned field trip.

East Baton Rouge seniors were expecting to attend a college fair, but ended up at what many described as church service, with lectures about suicide and rape.

According to documents, EBR schools agreed to pay 29:11 Ministries $9,800 for the 'Day of Hope.'

The price tag for the field trip was suspiciously just under the $10,000 threshold for the school board to have to vote on it.

School board vice president Dawn Chanet Collins says the event would have come under a lot more scrutiny if it had to go through them.

"It is incumbent upon us as a school system to make sure we put some checks in place to ensure that when those types of stories and experiences are shared, it's shared in a manner and a format that does not cause more trauma," Collins said.

The school system told WBRZ they have not paid the full amount yet, because they haven't gotten the invoice from 29:11 Ministries. A source said the school system will not pay for the Day of Hope field trip.

Organization leader Tremaine Sterling did not reply to calls or emails Tuesday.

After our 6 o'clock broadcast, the school district offered a response that didn't add up insinuating it never did any background research on the group that hosted Day of Hope, the 29:11 organization.

