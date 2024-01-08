PHOTOS: Labadieville buildings damaged by Monday afternoon storms

LABADIEVILLE - Storms that rolled through Assumption Parish on Monday evening took down trees, damaged buildings and knocked out power to some Labadieville residents.

Pictures showed the roof of a thrift store knocked off and debris scattered through the streets. Multiple areas in the town were flooded.

The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department was damaged as the wind picked up a mobile home that crashed into the fire stations. Pictures showed two walls with holes in them. The mobile home was completely destroyed. Some pictures showed children's toys mixed in with the storm debris. No injuries were reported.