62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: Labadieville buildings damaged by Monday afternoon storms

39 minutes ago Monday, January 08 2024 Jan 8, 2024 January 08, 2024 5:39 PM January 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE - Storms that rolled through Assumption Parish on Monday evening took down trees, damaged buildings and knocked out power to some Labadieville residents. 

Pictures showed the roof of a thrift store knocked off and debris scattered through the streets. Multiple areas in the town were flooded. 

The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department was damaged as the wind picked up a mobile home that crashed into the fire stations. Pictures showed two walls with holes in them. The mobile home was completely destroyed. Some pictures showed children's toys mixed in with the storm debris. No injuries were reported. 

Trending News

                           

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days