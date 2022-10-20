Photos: Flames and smoke consume Slidell home in early-morning fire Wednesday

SLIDELL - A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a home in Slidell.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 announced via Facebook that the fire happened on Patriot Drive in Slidell. The homeowner reportedly woke up to "strange noises" in his house, saw smoke, and found that a fire had started in the sunroom in the back of the home.

All of the residents safely evacuated before calling firefighters.

Neither of the neighboring houses were damaged, but the home was reported to have major fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.