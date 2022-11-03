82°
Photos: Dogs rescued from burning home along Airline Highway

Thursday, November 03 2022
BATON ROUGE - Several pets were pulled from a burning house Thursday morning. 

The flames were first reported around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Airline Highway just south of Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said three dogs were rescued from the house.

Photos showed the dogs sitting nearby as firefighters tried to extinguish the flames. The fire was brought under control a short while later.

No one was hurt, according to first responders at the scene. 

