Phony boat salesman scammed Louisiana residents out of $83K

3 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 12:59 PM July 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

Deputies arrested a man suspected of scamming multiple Louisiana residents who were trying to buy boats online.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at least two people in the area fell into the trap set up by Modestas Grublys, a Lithuanian national who went by the false name Mads Lund. In each case, the victims said they wired Grublys money for boats he claimed to be selling.

The two victims paid up $28,000 and $55,000 respectively. The latter traveled all the way to Florida to pick up the boat only to discover it wasn't there. The other arranged to have the boat delivered to their business, but it never showed up.

Grublys, who is suspected of scamming people all over the country, was eventually captured in Indiana after he was involved in a wreck. He was booked there and extradited to Louisiana in late June to face charges of theft and money laundering. 

