Phone scammers reportedly masquerading as Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies to collect money

HAMMOND — Phone scammers are reportedly again masquerading as Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies to collect money by claiming to be collecting for outstanding warrants and tickets.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has reportedly received multiple complaints about the scam over the last week. This round of scam calls is the third such incident, with one last summer and another earlier this year in January. Scammers have reportedly used similar names each time in their efforts to collect money, including Sheriff-Elect Gerald Sticker.

The caller will reportedly identified themselves as a lieutenant with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and proceeded to inform the victim they had outstanding warrants. The caller would then ask for payment in-person or at a kiosk at an Albertsons grocery store.

When the number is called back, a robotic answering service will give the name and address of the Sheriff's Office, followed by a COVID disclaimer and a recording that lists several names, including a mispronounced version of Sticker's name — "Stickler." When a voicemail is left with the number, it reportedly lists St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, not Tangipahoa.

Deputies said that the scammers will use just the right words to make you believe they are legitimate.

"Their voices sound like local folks, so they blend in, and they may mention other people's names whom you may recognize in order to gain your trust," the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. "Sheriff Edwards wants to remind the public, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office WILL NOT contact you asking to make payments over the phone or through a kiosk."

The Hammond Police Department is currently investigating the scam calls, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.