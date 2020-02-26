Latest Weather Blog
Person who called in bomb threat to Burbank Dr. Walmart initially threatened Burbank, California store by mistake
BATON ROUGE - A person who made a bomb threat to a Walmart on Burbank Drive initially threatened a store in Burbank, California by mistake, police say.
Deputies were called to the Walmart on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard after 3 o'clock Wednesday. The store was cleared out, but no signs of a substantial threat to the store have been found at this time.
In a bizarre twist, the person responsible may have unintentionally called a threat into another Walmart all the way on the west coast. Police in Burbank, California said the threat to their local Walmart was a mistake, and the perpetrator apparently intended to call the Baton Rouge store in the first place.
Burbank PD is saying the Empire Center Walmart was briefly evacuated this morning after a threat was received by phone.— Andy Nguyen (@Andy_Truc) February 26, 2020
Turns out the threat was targeting a Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Burbank Drive.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.
