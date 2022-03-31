65°
Person shot at apartment complex along Cedarcrest Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was wounded by gunfire at an apartment building near Coursey Boulevard Thursday morning.
The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. at the complex on Cedarcrest Avenue, just north of Coursey Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital after the shooting. That person's condition is unknown at this time.
No other details related to to what led up to the shooting were immediately available.
