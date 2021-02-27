81°
Person injured in shooting sought help at local library

Saturday, February 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to the Carver Branch Library Saturday afternoon when an injured person came into the building looking for help.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was initially shot in the 1400 block of Napoleon Street around 3 p.m.

When the victim traveled a block up the street to the Carver Branch Library located on the corner of Terrace Avenue and Napoleon Street people called 911. 

The victim's gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

