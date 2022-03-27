82°
Person injured in shooting at St. Gabriel nightclub, police say

Sunday, March 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ST. GABRIEL - One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting at a St. Gabriel nightclub.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said one person was shot Saturday night at the Foxx Trapp nightclub. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their current condition was not reported.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation, according to the police department.

This is a developing story.

