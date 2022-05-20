75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person in serious condition after being hit by ambulance Thursday night

3 hours 57 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 8:54 PM May 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after being hit by an ambulance Thursday night. 

Authorities said the pedestrian was struck near the corner of Plank Road and Mohican Street. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days