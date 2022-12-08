Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway may be victim of hit and run, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning.

Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was a "possible traffic fatality."

When WBRZ asked if the death was being investigated as a hit and run, deputies said that could not be determined until an autopsy was performed.

This is a developing story.