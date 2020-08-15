Pelicans confirm firing of head coach Alvin Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry after five lackluster seasons on the bench.

The Pelicans struggled to find any momentum under Gentry never living up to the teams talented potential even with super-stars like Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson.

According to an ESPN article coaches that "expected to be part of the Pelicans search: Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, sources said. The Pelicans are also expected to have an interest in Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn, should the Nets decide not to retain him, sources said."

During his five years as the head coach the Pelicans were 175-225 in their games and finished with a 5-4 record in the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans released a statement on Saturday morning in which Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said “I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community.” Griffin added "New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

More information from the team release is below:

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons. He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”

Gentry was named head coach of the Pelicans on May 30, 2015. He compiled a 175-225 (.438) regular season record in five seasons with New Orleans, earning one playoff berth in 2018 and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Pelicans finished the 2019-20 season with a 30-42 record.