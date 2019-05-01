78°
Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive.
The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the railroad tracks on Choctaw near N. 38th Street.
Sources tell WBRZ the victim is described as a male in his twenties. He died at the scene. We've reached out to officials for more information.
Choctaw and N. 38th person dead on train tracks. Train is nearby. Coroner is on the way. pic.twitter.com/QFpuXBBl4H— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 2, 2019