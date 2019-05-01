Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the railroad tracks on Choctaw near N. 38th Street.

Sources tell WBRZ the victim is described as a male in his twenties. He died at the scene. We've reached out to officials for more information.