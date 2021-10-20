Pat Shingleton: "One Anniversary and An Unfortunate Anniversary..."



In 1931, the director of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory developed an approach to steer a lava flow from inhabited areas. Dr. Thomas Jaggar believed that by bombing the flow it could be redirected. “Acts of God” reported that by 1934, Jaggar not only plotted the history of the Mauna Loa volcano but predicted a major lava flow. On November 21, 1935, molten lava began flowing from the north flank of the mountain as Jaggar predicted. On December 22, the lava was pooling between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. This saddle of lava rapidly turned toward the coastal city of Hilo, 20 miles away. On December 27, the U.S. Air Corps Bombing Squadron dropped 20, 600-pound bombs in the lava channel, stopping the flow and saving Hilo. Recognizing another unfortunate anniversary 57 years ago. The preliminary forecast for Dallas and Fort Worth on November 22nd, 1963 called for sunny skies and cooler weather that afforded the First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, the opportunity of wearing a Chanel wool suit. A suit that she wore until the early hours of November 23rd. The 1961 Lincoln Continental Presidential limousine was flown from Washington D.C. to Texas, the day before. A fast moving front caused a few showers early in the morning and skies were clear for the rest of the day. History notes that because of favorable weather, and the President’s preference, the plastic bubble top was removed and the bullet-proof side windows were rolled down.