Pat Shingleton: "D.B. Cooper, Woody Hayes and Mike Sause..."

With travel restrictions due to the Pandemic, today is still expected to be a busy travel day. On Thanksgiving Eve, 1971, travelers were inconvenienced by the actions of one passenger. Over the Pacific Northwest, D.B. Cooper opened the aft door of a Northwest Airlines Jet and jumped into a sky filled with cold, wind-blown, freezing rain. Earlier in the evening he handed flight attendant Flo Schaffner a hijacking note, opened a brief case to reveal a battery and wired red tubes. He demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in twenty dollar bills to be delivered upon landing in Seattle. All passengers were released, the plane refueled and took off under his orders that the cabin not be pressurized. On Thanksgiving Day, 1971, the rugged Washington State forest was extensively searched and Cooper was never found. Onto another "yarn." “The Great Thanksgiving Storm” – the deepest in Ohio’s history. The state reported ten inches of snow while the eastern half was buried under 30 inches. On Friday, November 24, 1950, temperatures plummeted to zero and the following day, blizzard conditions prevailed. The Ohio State-Michigan football game was scheduled in Columbus with the Big-Ten championship on the line. Once the tarp was removed - snow fell and with 82,000 tickets sold, 50,503 spectators stayed below the bleachers until kickoff. Toilets were frozen, frozen mouthpieces stopped the band, players wore long underwear and after the game, Ohio’s coach, Wes Fesler, resigned after losing 9 to 3 and Woody Hayes was hired. Baton Rouge’s own – Mike Sause, his brothers Kit and Bill were at the game with their dad, sitting next to Woody.