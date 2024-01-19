Pastor desperate to stop sewage leak before funeral service

BATON ROUGE - A church is having issues with sewage leaking onto its property from the neighboring apartment building. It's something that's happened before, but the church pastor wasn't sure who to contact about stopping the leak and contacted 2 On Your Side.

Bishop Lawrence Brock is the pastor at St. Philip Devine Spiritual Church and with a funeral service at his church this weekend, is under a time crunch. For the past three weeks he says raw sewage has been leaking onto his property from next door. The smell is tolerable when it's cold outside, but when it heats up is when things get really interesting.

"You can smell it, it all up in the church," said Brock.

There are several properties along Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins Road in Baton Rouge that have septic tanks, including Brock's church. Next to the church are the Cross Bough Apartments where there is a septic treatment tank that's overflowing.

It's not the first time Brock has had an issue with the sewage. He's been to the property next door but hasn't had success contacting anyone who is in charge of maintaining the septic tank.

Friday, 2 On Your Side found the property owners who quickly called out a maintenance truck to vacuum out the tank. The property owners say they have been trying to get Cross Bough connected to the city sewer system without success. The pastor says he's also been trying to connect to the city system and would like to learn how. More information has been requested from the City-Parish about how that process can start.