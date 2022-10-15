88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured

3 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, October 15 2022 Oct 15, 2022 October 15, 2022 12:05 PM October 15, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WWL-TV

AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite.

One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Trending News

The 208 passengers in the train were headed to New Orleans. They were all transferred to charter buses following the crash, according to the news outlet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days