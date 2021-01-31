Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE- Even though parades are canceled this Carnival season, the decorations are still going up.

Party Time in Baton Rouge says they're surprised that business has been non-stop since Mardi Gras won't be the same this year.

Since the pandemic, parades have been canceled in cities including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and New Roads, so people have been creative in ways to celebrate Mardi Gras.

"I find people are buying more home decor like wreaths, mesh, ribbon, and we have Mardi Gras lights. People are just trying to celebrate the season within their own home,” said Party Time owner, Donna Travis.

She said she was shocked by the steady sales, but what’s really been flying off the shelves are yard signs. They have some in store for most holidays but have also been making customized ones that have been really popular.

“I thought, well are people really going to celebrate? They may have king cake and put a wreath on their door.” Donna continued, “We have been really happy with the sales this year I just think people are going to celebrate any way they can."

From the looks and sounds of it, the customers agree.

"I like commemorating holidays like Mardi Gras and other holidays by decorating and this is a great way to do it and bring some cheer in the neighborhood,” said one customer.

"I think it's exciting, it's kind of a way to keep the spirit alive even though it may not be on the grand scale as it normally is, so I enjoy it,” another customer said.

But, it's not just Mardi Gras that's kept Party Time afloat during this pandemic, it's every celebration and holiday.

"People just want anything they can to decorate whether it be a yard sign or ya know decorate their home. People just want to celebrate those life moments even if they have to celebrate in a smaller environment,” Travis said.

Decorations are making all the difference in bringing a little joy to every celebration.

