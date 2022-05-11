Parents outraged after teachers blindsided by 'reassignment' notice

BATON ROUGE - Parents were outraged after an abrupt decision to re-assign 10 teachers at Mayfair Laboratory School with a notice telling them to sign up for an upcoming job fair.

After facing backlash for making the move without parent or school board approval, the decision was ultimately reversed.

“This blindsided everybody. How can this decision be made by one or just a few people?” parent Marcy Whitney said.

WBRZ reached out to East Baton Rouge Parish school officials. They said the notice was a mistake and the decision to re-assign those teachers has since been reversed.

Parents are still upset the decision was made without telling them.



“No, the board did not vote. This particular board member is 100 percent in agreement with the parents,” said Dawn Chanet, the vice president of the school board.

“Something has to be done here to prevent this from happening in the future,” Whitney said.

The dozens of parents who showed up at the meeting were joined by 30 more people who joined in via Zoom, all ready to fight for their kids' education.

It's still unclear who made the decision to re-assign the teachers in the first place.