Parent: Child was innocent victim in couple's 'cruel, sick games'

WALKER- A parent, who the WBRZ Investigative Unit is not identifying, said investigators told her last week that her child was positively identified on two different occasions being served what is believed to be tainted food brought to a school by Cynthia Perkins.



The parent said she asked point-blank if her child ate food that was allegedly contaminated with bodily fluids. She said the investigators were vague but did say her child was photographed in November 2018 and May 2019.



"This was so disgusting and sick," the parent said. "My child was an innocent victim in their cruel, sick games they played. The hurt from this is beyond imaginable."



Cynthia Perkins, a teacher at Westside Junior High, and her husband Dennis Perkins, a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy, were both arrested two weeks ago. Both are charged with 60 counts of child pornography and child rape.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported Monday, multiple sources have confirmed investigators are now looking into tainted food that was served where Cynthia Perkins worked.



"When I spoke to two AG [Attorney General] people Thursday, they were still trying to identify children," the parent said.



The parent said during her meeting, investigators identified the food served was donuts and a cupcake-like item.



"Being there is picture evidence, everything I know points to saying she did in fact ingest it because of the picture evidence," the parent said.



She believes all of this could have been avoided.

"This whole situation should not have happened if the school and school board had tighter rules," the parent said.

The school district has told WBRZ, rule changes are not being considered. Superintendent Joe Murphy said "there is no district policy addressing the issue of what foods can be brought to a school or to a school-sponsored event."



The parent says she's appalled that the district has made no changes since her meeting.



"She will be tested for anything and everything that I can get her tested for," the parent said.



The Investigative Unit has confirmed through multiple sources that dozens of parents met with investigators last week. This parent said she was brought in individually and does not know about any other children who may have been involved.



Cynthia Perkins is due back in court Thursday.

Click HERE to read and watch WBRZ reports related to the case involving Cynthia and Dennis Perkins