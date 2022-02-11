Judge will hear argument for moving former teacher's sex crimes trial out of Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - A former teacher charged in a disturbing child sex crimes case along with her husband, a fired sheriff's deputy, is seeking to move her trial out of Livingston Parish.

An attorney for Cynthia Perkins filed a motion Tuesday seeking a change of venue, arguing that the former school teacher would not get a fair trial in the parish due to pervasive media coverage of her alleged crimes.

The motion was signed by Judge Sledge Wednesday and will be heard 9 a.m. Monday. If the trial stays in Livingston, jurors will start showing up at 1 p.m. Monday and the trial will begin.

Jury selection could last 2-3 days.

"I believe every juror that comes in there has read about this case, and made some decision one way or the other," Paul Woody Scott, Cynthia Perkins' attorney, said.

"The publicity for this case has been especially inflammatory, with comments across all media platforms consisting of insults, firm beliefs that the defendant is guilty, and an abundance of death threats," the document read in part.

The motion included several screenshots of comments from social media posts about the case, some calling for the couple to be executed.

"We've gone and read about our client on social media, she's already been convicted, she's already been hung" Scott said.

Dennis Perkins, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time of his arrest, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest in 2019.

Cynthia Perkins filed for divorce after their arrests, and the two are now getting separate trials in the same case.