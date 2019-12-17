Amid huge indictment for deputy-teacher couple in child rape case, prosecutors point to third, unknown 'perpetrator'

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher and a sheriff's deputy arrested in a shocking child rape investigation were formally charged on more than 100 combined counts Tuesday.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were both indicted on 150 total charges including child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and video voyeurism. Dennis was additionally charged with the sexual abuse of a dog, which he allegedly filmed.

Among the explanations of each count - a lengthy court document released Tuesday - was a note insinuating a third offender is likely involved: The indictment shows "[Dennis Perkins] engaged in vaginal sexual intercourse with Adult Victim 2 with the assistance of an unidentified adult female perpetrator without the lawful consent of the victim, and whereby two or more offenders participated in the act."

It was not immediately clear who the third adult, female could be, that prosecutors identified as a "perpetrator."

Here is the breakdown of charges filed against the two, known suspects:

Dennis Perkins

*five counts first degree rape

*one count attempted rape

*three counts sexual battery of a child

*four counts of video voyeurism

*one count mingling harmful substances

*one count of obscenity

*61 counts of producing child porn

*one count of sexually abusing an animal

*one count of possession of child pornography



Cynthia Perkins

*three counts first degree rape

*one count of attempted rape

*four counts sexual battery under age of 13

*two counts of video voyeurism

*one count mingling harmful substances

*61 counts of producing child porn

"The sentence range on this is over 6,000 years in prison," Prosecutor Matthew Derbes said. "Attorney General Jeff Landry, given the horrific nature of these charges, intends to seek the maximum sentence under the law."

Perkins, a fired Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy, and his wife, who resigned from the Livingston Parish school system after her arrest, were booked in October for working together in the exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

Among the charges included in the indictment Tuesday, is one related to food being tainted by a substance in a criminal or malicious way. WBRZ reported Cynthia Perkins was accused of serving food covered in bodily fluids to students at the school where she worked. A parent told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, investigators said her child was positively identified on two different occasions being served what is believed to be tainted food brought to a school by Cynthia Perkins. There are reportedly recordings or images of children eating donuts and a cupcake-like item tainted with bodily fluids.

According to the 44-page indictment filed Tuesday, one of Perkins' charges involved him "ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks" which were consumed by unsuspecting victims.

Both are being held without bond on the new charges brought against them.

Derbes said this case hilghights what their office does daily to stop child predators.

"This one made the news," Derbes said. "This one has been covered, but we do this every day. At the AG's office, Jeff Landry has made this a priority since day one. Obviously this has gotten more attention than the other cases, but kudos to those working with us. We have some of the best forensic analysts in the country."

Cynthia Perkins lawyer, James Spokes, released the following statement after the indictment.

"Although the charges are very serious, there don't appear to be any surprises. We haven't been provided a copy of the indictment yet, but we look forward to an opportunity to present Cynthia's story at the appropriate time."

Dennis Perkins' attorney intends to withdraw from the case. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.