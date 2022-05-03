Former Livingston Parish deputy has trial for child sex crimes case delayed until October

LIVINGSTON - Dennis Perkins appeared in court Tuesday and his lawyer successfully pushed the hearing from the beginning of May to October.

Jarrett Ambeau filed a request to have the trial delayed, alleging that prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office are withholding evidence they plan to use in the case.

Ambeau said there are more than 317 videos and 2,601 pictures that prosecutors have in their possession. He said it wasn't until this past Friday that just 67 of those videos were delivered to him, almost two and a half years after Perkins was arrested.

Among that evidence is a video of Perkins allegedly lacing treats with his bodily fluids and serving them to school children. Ambeau claims the pastries seen in that video are not the same ones that were fed to the children.

"If there are also then videos of people eating the cakes that they claim is tainted with this biological fluid, then we should have that in our possession so that we can show the jury... 'These are the cakes that they claim biological fluid was added to. This is the cake people are eating, and it's clear they're not the same,'" Ambeau explained. "In the attorney general's own narrative report, they admit that it's not clear that it's the same. They admit it but then want to claim somehow that those videos aren't favorable to us. That's not how it works."

In a statement Tuesday, the Attorney General's office said "we look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable and getting justice for the victims."

Perkins' trial was scheduled for May 9, but has been moved to Oct. 11.

The prosecution was disappointed with the decision and also says the victims in the case were also upset. They say they were ready to take Perkins to trial on Monday, but say they will remain ready.

"No matter the day, no matter the time, we are prepared to take him to trial. He is only delaying the inevitable," the prosecution said.