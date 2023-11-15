60°
Pallets strewn across I-12 cause Interstate to briefly shut down Wednesday morning

Wednesday, November 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A truck carrying wooden pallets lost its load Wednesday morning, causing I-12 to shut down. 

According to Total Traffic, I-12 eastbound before the Frost exit was closed shortly before 6:30 a.m. due to a truck losing the wooden pallets it was carrying. 

As of 6:45, the right lane was open while the left lane was still closed. 

It was unclear if there were any injuries in the incident. 

