Overturned semi-truck closed I-12 in Livingston Parish Wednesday night

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 closed at Hoag Road after a semi-truck overturned around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to DOTD, traffic was backed up for more than two miles and vehicles were being diverted onto Satsuma Road.

No information on injuries has been reported.

The roadway was cleared shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.