Overturned semi-truck closed I-12 in Livingston Parish Wednesday night

13 hours 21 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, February 08 2023 Feb 8, 2023 February 08, 2023 9:34 PM February 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 closed at Hoag Road after a semi-truck overturned around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. 

According to DOTD, traffic was backed up for more than two miles and vehicles were being diverted onto Satsuma Road. 

No information on injuries has been reported. 

The roadway was cleared shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. 

