Overturned car on Mississippi River Bridge bogs down midday traffic Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Traffic coming into the city late Thursday morning was slowed after a car overturned on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Traffic cameras showed the car flipped on I-10 east shortly before 11 a.m., with delays starting before LA-415. Two lanes on the Interstate were blocked as cleanup efforts continued.

Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.