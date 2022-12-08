78°
Overturned car on Mississippi River Bridge bogs down midday traffic Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Traffic coming into the city late Thursday morning was slowed after a car overturned on the Mississippi River Bridge.
Traffic cameras showed the car flipped on I-10 east shortly before 11 a.m., with delays starting before LA-415. Two lanes on the Interstate were blocked as cleanup efforts continued.
Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
