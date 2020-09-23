76°
Overnight shooting in St. Gabriel leaves at least one person injured
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Tuesday night in St. Gabriel.
The incident was reported near Martin Luther King Parkway and 6th Street where a male victim was shot multiple times.
Details surrounding the incident are few, and more information is expected as officials continue to investigate the shooting.
