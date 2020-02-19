55°
Over 200 Louisiana state troopers in New Orleans for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 200 Louisiana state troopers have been sent to the New Orleans area as the Carnival season revs up toward Mardi Gras next week.

They’ll be in the city through Fat Tuesday, according to a state police news release sent Wednesday. They troopers will be stationed in the French Quarter and metro area, working on patrols, criminal investigations, and crowd and traffic control.

The news release also notes that Mardi Gras-goers can use a new parade tracker to send friends and family their precise location on a parade route in New Orleans. It’s https://routewise.nola.gov/. The website also maps locations of public toilets, first aid stations, lost child stations and food vendors.

