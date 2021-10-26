75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One wounded in Monday night shooting on Shay Avenue

Tuesday, October 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Amid a recent string of shootings in the capital area, gun violence continued to cause injuries Monday night. 

Shortly before a shooting on Airline Highway seriously wounded one person, a separate incident in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard resulted in a second person's injury. 

First responders were called to the 12500 block of Shay Avenue regarding a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday night, officials say. 

Local community leaders are expressing concern over the rise in incidents of violence, many of them deadly. 

After a weekend that was marred by three homicides, a Monday morning double-shooting outside of a hotel left one person dead

The Shay Avenue incident is one of several shootings that concerned both residents and officials on Monday.  

